Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 02-09-22 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
February 9, 2022
Lars:
It has been an interesting first full week in the month of February 2022 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for your radio listeners and webpage followers an update on a criminal case of an illegal alien who was charged with shooting four Oregon residents killing three of them.
Some history, on June 28, 2016 the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) issued a news release titled “Deputies investigate a shooting near Woodburn.”
The subject indicated in the MCSO news release as being arrested was 29-year-old Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez (SID: 17158972; DOB: 06/05/1985). Oseguera-Gonzalez was initially charged at the time with three counts of Aggravated Murder and one count of Attempted Aggravated Murder.
The alleged victims of Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez’s June 27, 2016 shooting rampage were 30-year-old Katie Gildersleeve, 60-year-old Ruben Rigoberto-Reyes, 26-year-old Edmundo Amaro-Bajonero and 27-year-old Refugio Modesto-DeLaCruz.
Ruben Rigoberto-Reyes and Edmundo Amaro-Bajonero died at the scene of the shooting; Katie Gildersleeve died later in the hospital; and Refugio Modesto-DeLaCruz would survive being critically wounded.
Seeking information on Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez’s immigration status on Tuesday, July 5, 2016 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Western Regional Communications Director (WCD) Virginia Kice.
On Wednesday, July 6, 202116 ICE Western Regional Communications Director Kice responded via e-mail with the following statement on Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez:
“Department of Homeland Security (DHS) databases indicate Mr. Oseguera has been repatriated to Mexico six times over the course of a decade. His initial repatriation in 2003 was based on a voluntary return.
In October 2007, Mr. Oseguera was arrested by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers in Oregon and placed in immigration proceedings. In December 2007, an immigration judge ordered him deported and he was formally removed to Mexico days later.
In November 2009, ERO officers took Mr. Oseguera back into custody following his release from the Marion County Jail. ICE reinstated his prior removal order and repatriated him to Mexico less than two weeks later.
The following year, in 2010, Mr. Oseguera was arrested twice in southern Arizona by Border Patrol agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In both instances, DHS reinstated Mr. Oseguera’s past removal order and returned him to Mexico.
DHS’ last enforcement encounter with Mr. Oseguera occurred in southern Arizona in 2013. At that time, CBP-Border Patrol presented him for federal prosecution and he pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of illegal entry. After fulfilling his court imposed 180-day sentence, which included credit for time served, ERO removed Mr. Oseguera to Mexico through El Paso.” – Virginia Kice, ICE Western Regional Communications Director.
Since the initial arrest of Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez on June 27, 2016 (5-years, 11-months and 11-days ago) in Marion County, Oregon the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” has tried to tract the criminal case against him in Marion County Circuit Court using as a source for information the OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search portal.
Wanting detailed clarification on the status of the criminal case, was the case ever resolved, against Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez (Case Number: 16CR39371) in Marion County Circuit Court, on Friday, February 4, 2022 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail the Marion County District Attorney’s Office (MCDAO) requesting a news release on the MCDAO’s criminal case against Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez.
On Monday, February 7, 2022 MCDAO Deputy district Attorney Amy M. Queen responded via e-mail with the following news release on resolution of the criminal case against Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez:
“State vs. Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez, 16CR39371
On June 27, 2016, around 11:00 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a blueberry farm in the 13000 block of Killiam Road NE on report of a shooting and an armed suspect fleeing the scene. When Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, four people were found with gunshot wounds.
Ruben Rigoberto-Reyes, 60, and Edmundo Amaro-Bajonero, 26, died at the scene. Katie Gildersleeve, 30, was rushed by ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland where she later died from her injuries. Refugio Modesto-DeLaCruz, 28, was rushed by ambulance to Oregon Health Science University with critical injuries. He survived and was later released from the hospital.
A description of the suspect and his vehicle was provided to area law enforcement. Around 2 hours later near on I-84 east of Portland an Oregon State Police trooper located Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez, 29, driving the described vehicle. With the assistance of the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and Hood River Police Department, Oseguera-Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident.
Oseguera-Gonzalez was indicted by a Marion County grand jury with three counts of Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm and two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm for his conduct on June 27, 2016, at the blueberry farm in rural Marion County.
The investigation revealed that Oseguera-Gonzalez was a seasonal worker on the farm and returned for the harvest season to work. There was an ongoing dispute between Oseguera-Gonzalez and co-worker Edmundo Amando-Bajonero, who challenged Oseguera-Gonzalez’s work ethic. On the morning of June 27, 2016, Oseguera-Gonzalez arrived at the farm workers’ housing unit armed with a loaded gun and was casually hanging out in the kitchen with everyone as breakfast was being prepared. Katie Gildersleeve arrived to visit with a friend of hers who worked at the farm.
Oseguera-Gonzalez suddenly shot Amando-Bajonero as he was in the kitchen preparing food. Oseguera-Gonzalez then shot Refugio Modesto De La Cruz, Katie Gildersleeve, and Rigoberto Reyes-Mendoza. De La Cruz fell to the ground in a nearby room where he laid seriously injured from being shot. Reyes-Mendoza made it out the front door and collapsed in front of a van in the driveway where he died. Gildersleeve also made it out the front door and into her car as Oseguera-Gonzalez tried to shoot her again, however, the gun was now empty. Oseguera-Gonzalez then pulled out a knife and advanced toward Gildersleeve as she sat in her locked car dying from the gunshot wound. Oseguera-Gonzalez was confronted by other employees and fled in his vehicle before being captured on I-84 on his way to family near the Dalles.
Oseguera-Gonzalez had been in custody since his arrest with a good portion of the time being at the Oregon State Hospital after being found unable to aid and assist in his defense. He was eventually determined to be competent to stand trial by the court in late 2018. From that point forward, Oseguera-Gonzalez was housed at the Marion County Jail. The defense gave notice of intent to rely on an insanity defense (namely, schizophrenia) based on an evaluation by Dr. Susan Valasquez who opined that Oseguera-Gonzalez was unable to appreciate the criminality of his criminal conduct and unable to conform his conduct to the requirements of law.
A psychologist from the Oregon State Hospital agreed with Dr. Valasquez that Oseguera-Gonzalez met the criteria for a diagnosis of schizophrenia but noted that Oseguera-Gonzalez’s methamphetamine use could have affected his decision making and behavior.
After discussing the risks of trial with the victims and the possible outcome that Oseguera-Gonzalez could be found guilty except for insanity on all counts at trial and remain exclusively under the jurisdiction of the Psychiatric Security Review Board, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office entered into a stipulated settlement agreement with Oseguera-Gonzalez
On November 23, 2021, before the honorable Judge Tracy Prall, Oseguera-Gonzalez entered pleas and was sentenced as follows:
Count 2: The parties stipulated to the facts comprising the elements of Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm of Katie Gildersleeve and stipulated to a finding of guilty except for insanity at the time of the crime pursuant to ORS 161.325. The parties stipulated to the following terms:
(1) Oseguera-Gonzales was committed to the jurisdiction of the Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) for Life.
(2) Oseguera-Gonzales was immediately committed to the custody of the Oregon State Hospital.
(3) If Oseguera-Gonzales was no longer subject to the jurisdiction of the PSRB or the PSRB determined he was appropriate for conditional release, he would be transferred to the legal and physical custody of the Department of Corrections to serve the sentences outlined below.
Count 1: Guilty plea to the lesser included offense of Manslaughter in the First Degree with a Firearm in the death of Edmundo Amaro-Bajonero. Sentenced to 10 years prison (120 months) in the Oregon Department of Corrections pursuant to ORS 137.700 with 36 months post-prison supervision, concurrent with Count 2.
Count 3: Guilty plea to the lesser included offense of Manslaughter in the First Degree with a Firearm in the death of Ruben Rigoberto Reyes-Mendoza. Sentenced to 10 years in prison (120 months) in the Oregon Department of Corrections pursuant to ORS 137.700 with 36 months post-prison supervision, consecutive with count 1 and concurrent with Count 2.
Count 4: Guilty plea to the Attempted Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm of Refugio Modesto DeLaCruz. Sentenced to 90 months in prison in the Oregon Department of Corrections pursuant to ORS 137.700, with 36 months post-prison supervision, with 5 years (60 months) consecutive with Counts 1 and 3, concurrent with Count 2.
1 The Psychiatric Security Review Board would have the exclusive authority to determine whether to keep Oseguera-Gonzalez in the Oregon State Hospital or to release him on a conditional release.
Count 5: No contest plea to the Attempted Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm of Jesus Zavalet-Bahena. Sentenced to 90 months in prison in the Oregon Department of Corrections pursuant to ORS 137.700, with 36 months post-prison supervision, concurrent with all counts.
Oseguera-Gonzalez was given credit toward his sentence for the time held in custody (at the Marion County Jail and Oregon State Hospital) from the date of his arrest by operation of law.
Restitution in the total amount of $91,230.29 for all victims was ordered as part of the final judgment.
The intent of the stipulated sentencing agreement was for Oseguera-Gonzalez to serve his sentence on Count 1 at the Oregon State Hospital where he would remain as long as he met the criteria for commitment (i.e. qualifying mental disorder and substantial danger to others). If discharged by the Psychiatric Security Review Board or conditionally released, he would serve the remainder of his sentences for counts 1, 3, 4, and 5 (a total of 25 years) in the Oregon Department of Corrections.” – Amy M. Queen, Marion County Deputy District Attorney.
Theoretically, if six-time-deported Mexican National Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez were released today from the Oregon State Hospital and turned over to the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) he would join at least 110 criminal aliens incarcerated homicidal violence in DOC prison system.
Lars, the first full week in the month of February 2022 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.
