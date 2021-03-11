Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 03-11-21 By David Cross
Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
March 11, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting second full week in the month of March 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a report for your radio listeners on a criminal illegal alien who has been convicted for multiple sex crimes against children in the state of Oregon..
On March 8, 2021 the Washington County District Attorney’s Office issued a news release titled “Abelino Garcia-Vasquez Convicted on Multiple Counts in Child Sexual Abuse Case.”
Some background information, on Friday, February 26, 2021 a Washington County, Oregon jury convicted Abelino Garcia-Vasquez (Case Number: 19CR53639; ID: P07890482; DOB: 12/17/1987), age 33, of two counts of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree, two counts of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the Second Degree and seven counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree.
Abelino Garcia-Vasquez’s victims were nine and seven year old girls when the perpetrator began sexually abusing the children.
On Monday, March 8, 2021 Abelino Garcia-Vasquez was incarcerated at the Washington County Jail in Hillsboro, Oregon.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Monday, March 8, 2021 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Northwest Regional Communications Director (RCD) Tanya Roman a request for information on the historical immigration status of Abelino Garcia-Vasquez.
On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 ICE Northwest Regional Communications Director Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Abelino Garcia-Vasquez:
“Abelino Garcia-Vasquez is a Mexican citizen who is in the United States illegally.
On Oct. 18, 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers (ERO) encountered Garcia-Vasquez at the Washington County Jail where he was being held on multiple sexual abuse charges. ICE ERO lodged an immigration detainer with the jail the same day.
On Feb 26, 2021, Garcia-Vasquez was found guilty of five counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, and seven counts of sex abuse in the first degree.
A records review indicated that Garcia-Vasquez was previously removed from the United States twice in 2019.
Garcia-Vasquez is currently being detained at the Washington County Jail. Please contact the jail for additional information.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Northwest Regional Communications Director.
After being sentenced by a Washington County Circuit Court judge, sexual predator Abelino Garcia-Vasquez will join as many as 440 criminal alien sex offenders who are now incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.
Lars, the second full week in the month of March 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.
docfnc
https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2021/03/11/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-291/
The post Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 03-11-21 By David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.