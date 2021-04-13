Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 04-13-21 By David Cross
April 13, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting second full week in the month of April 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine a U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) immigration enforcement story on a criminal alien (convicted felon) whose criminal activity occurred in the state of Washington.
Some back ground information, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” is always looking for ICE immigration enforcement stories; ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director (RCD) Tanya Roman sent a news release / statement to the “Criminal Alien Report” on a criminal alien removed from the United States to El Salvador on Tuesday, April 6; 2021 that was also published on the ICE News Releases website.
Here is that news release / statement:
“ICE removes child molester from United States to El Salvador
SEATTLE — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers removed a convicted child molester and public safety threat from the United States to El Salvador April 6.
Victor Argueta-Linares, 46, is a citizen of El Salvador who was in the United States illegally. In 1997, Argueta-Linares was convicted of both lewd or lascivious acts with a minor and sex offenses against a child, and on Oct. 22 of the same year he was ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge.
Argueta-Linares has been removed from the U.S. to El Salvador on two previous occasions. He recently came to the attention of immigration officials, Dec 6, after he was booked on local charges at the King County Jail. ERO officers lodged an immigration detainer the same day.
ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals, like Argueta-Linares, who have been arrested on local criminal charges and who are suspected of being removable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local custody.
On Dec. 14, the South Correction Entity (SCORE) in King County, Washington declined to honor the immigration detainer and released Argueta-Linares. On Dec. 21, ERO arrested Argueta-Linares during a targeted enforcement operation.
ERO reinstated his previous order of removal and on April 6 Argueta-Linares was removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Salvadoran authorities.
ICE is implementing the interim civil immigration enforcement priorities directed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to focus its limited resources on threats to national security, border security, and public safety. ICE continues to carry out its duty to enforce the laws of the United States in accordance with the Department’s national security and public safety mission.
#ICE#”
Analysis of the news release / statement:
In the preceding news release / statement from ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director Roman on Salvadoran criminal alien child molester Victor Argueta-Linares reveals South Correction Entity (SCORE) law enforcement officials’ continued their unwillingness to honor immigration detainers – they instead released a previously twice deported sex offender back into King County, Washington without notification of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).
With the limited information available at this period of time, it is unclear to the “Criminal Alien Report” if Victor Argueta-Linares still faced prosecution on local violations or criminal charges in King County when ICE removed him from the country.
Fortunately for the public safety of state of Washington’s citizens and residents, El Salvador’s government is accepting the return of the country’s criminal citizens by allowing ICE Air Operations to transport them home.
Lars, the second full week in the month of April 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
