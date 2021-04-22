Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 04-22-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
April 22, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting last full week in the month of April 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a report for your radio listeners on a criminal alien who can really best be described as a “career criminal” in the state of Oregon..
On Friday, April 16, 2021 Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release titled “Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Shooting” that indicated Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech, age 50,was the subject of an arrest by sheriff’s deputies for one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech (Case Number: 21CR18629; Offender ID: P07773641; SID: 12067381; DOB: 06/30/1970) is currently incarcerated at the Washington County Jail in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Doing a “OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search” reveals Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech has an extensive criminal history in Washington County.
According historical online jail records in the possession of the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” ICE has lodged immigration detainers on three separate occasions for different criminal charges on Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech while he was previously incarcerated at the Washington County Jail:
On March 28, 2011 Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech (SID: 12067381) was arrested and later incarcerated at the Washington County Jail where he was held on a Probation Violation. ICE lodged an immigration detainer on Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech (Case Number: A74024286) at the jail on March 28, 2011.
On June 21, 2012 Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech (Case Number: C121372CR; SID: 12067381) was arrested and later incarcerated at the Washington County Jail for one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. ICE lodged an immigration detainer on Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech (Case Number: A074024286 at the jail on June 22, 2012.
On September 12, 2013 Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech (Case Number: C132106CR; SID: 12067381) was arrested and later incarcerated at the Washington County Jail for one count of Driving While Suspended-Revoked and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine. ICE lodged an immigration detainer on Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech (Case Number: A074 024286) at the jail on September 12, 2013.
According historical Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison records in the possession of the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” ICE has lodged immigration detainers on Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech while he was previously incarcerated in the DOC prison system:
On August 1, 2008 Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech was incarcerated at the DOC Coffee Creek Correctional Facility (CCCF) in Wilsonville, Oregon. While at CCCF he had an immigration detainer lodged on him.
On September 1, 2008 Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech was incarcerated at the DOC Oregon State Penitentiary (OSP) in Salem, Oregon. While at OSP he had an immigration detainer lodged on him..
From October 1, 2008 – February 1, 2009 Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech was incarcerated at the DOC Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla, Oregon. While at TRCI he had an immigration detainer lodged on him..
On March 1, 2009 Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech was again incarcerated at the DOC Oregon State Penitentiary (OSP) in Salem, Oregon. While at OSP he had an immigration detainer lodged on him.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Northwest Regional Communications Director (RCD) Tanya Roman a request for information on the historical immigration status of Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech.
On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 ICE Northwest Regional Communications Director Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech:
“Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech is a Cuban citizen who is in the United States without legal status. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers (ERO) encountered Peraza-Domenech April 16, when he was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail in Hillsborough County, Oregon, on charges of second-degree attempted murder, felony possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. ICE ERO lodged an immigration detainer with the jail the same day.
A further review of Peraza-Domenech’s criminal history reveals more than 20 criminal convictions in as many years. The convictions include, but are not limited to, felony assault, burglary, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.
ICE ERO last encountered Peraza-Domenech Nov. 29, after he was arrested for a parole violation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. ICE ERO lodged an immigration detainer with the jail, who due to local sanctuary laws did not honor the detainer and released Peraza-Domenech without notifying ICE.
Peraza-Domenech has a lengthy history of violating the country’s immigration laws. In Sept. 16, 2009, an immigration judge ordered Peraza-Domenech removed from the United States. He was later enrolled in the Alternative to Detention (ATD) Program and released with instructions to report to the ERO Portland office. Peraza-Domenech has failed to report since Oct. 2018 and is considered an absconder.
Due to his pending felony murder charges, Peraza-Domenech is considered an ICE enforcement priority as a threat to public safety. He remains in local custody.
ICE continues to implement interim civil immigration enforcement priorities directed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to focus its limited resources on threats to national security, border security, and public safety. ICE carries out its duty to enforce the laws of the United States in accordance with the Department’s national security and public safety mission.”– Tanya Roman, ICE Northwest Regional Communications Director.
“On Background (To be attributed to an ICE official):
Due to Cuba’s status as a recalcitrant country, ICE is not able to remove Peraza-Domenech from the U.S. at this time. For more information on recalcitrant countries, please visit https://www.ice.gov/remove/visa-sanctions.” – ICE Public Affairs.
If Cuban national criminal Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech is convicted in Washington County Circuit Court of the crimes of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, he could be joining as many as 10 Cuban nationals currently incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system.
Lars, the last full week in the month of April 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
