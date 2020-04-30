Criminal Alien of the Week Report 04/30/20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting last week in the month of April when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we take a look at for your Pacific Northwest radio listeners an illegal alien previously removed from United States who was recently convicted of raping a 14-year old girl in Columbia County, Washington.
But first some background information; last year I requested from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs immigration enforcement stories.
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya J. Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Jose Flores-Hernandez aka Gerrado Avila-Hernandez (ID: 422568; DOB: Sep 06, 1987), age 32, a crime story with illegal immigration enforcement implications:
“Convicted child rapist, Jose Flores-Hernandez, aka Gerrado Avila-Hernandez, is a citizen of Mexico and in the United States illegally. On an unknown date and location, Flores-Hernandez illegally entered the U.S. without being inspected, admitted or paroled by an immigration official. On Sept. 30, 2007, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in Bend, Oregon, arrested Flores-Hernandez for failure to present a valid operator’s license. On Oct. 2, 2007, Flores-Hernandez was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and placed into removal proceedings. On Oct. 16, 2007, an immigration judge in Seattle, Washington, ordered Flores-Hernandez removed from the U.S., and on Oct. 20, 2007, Flores-Hernandez was removed to Mexico. He illegally reentered the U. S. on an unknown date and location.
On Oct. 30, 2019, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Flores-Hernandez in Dayton, Washington, and charged him with two counts of rape of a child and child molestation. On Nov. 7, 2019, ERO lodged an immigration detainer with the Columbia County Jail. On March 3, 2020, Columbia County Superior Court convicted Flores-Hernandez of the child rape and molestation charges and sentenced him to 18 years confinement. On April 20, 2020, ERO lodged another immigration detainer on Flores-Hernandez, this time with the Washington Department of Corrections.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background:
As of April 27, 2020, there were a total of 682 immigration detainers lodged by ICE ERO with the Washington Department of Corrections.
Aliens processed for removal may receive their legal due process from federal immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). EOIR is an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice and is separate from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case. ICE officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges. For more information on EOIR, visit: https://www.justice.gov/eoir/.” – ICE Public Affairs.
