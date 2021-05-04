Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 05-04-21 By David Cross
Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
May 4, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting first full week in the month of May 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine a U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) new release with a connection to the state Washington and the country of Brazil.
Some back ground information, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” is always looking for ICE immigration enforcement stories; ICE Office Public Affairs (OPA) posted a news release of interest on April 26, 2021 on the ICE News Releases website titled “HSI asks community to help identify potential victims of international fugitive.”
Here is an extended excerpt from the ICE Office Public Affairs news release:
“HSI asks community to help identify potential victims of international fugitive
SPOKANE, Wash. – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are asking for the public’s help to identify potential minor victims of inappropriate sexual contact and for investigative information concerning a man who volunteered at multiple local volleyball clubs from 2017 to 2021.
The suspect, Sergio Donizetti Luciano, 59, who is currently in federal custody, is a fugitive from justice in Brazil with a prior conviction for rape of a minor. While there may or may not be any victims in the United States, there is an ongoing HSI investigation into that possibility. . .
Updated: 04/26/2021”
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” wanting additional information on Sergio Donizetti Luciano’s historical immigration status on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officers operating out of the state of Washington.
On Monday, May 3, 2021 ICE Public Affairs Officer David Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Sergio Donizetti Luciano:
“Sergio Donizetti Luciano, a 59 year old, Brazilian national, was arrested April 20, 2021 by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, for overstaying his lawful visit to the U.S. by several years. Luciano is also wanted by authorities in Brazil. Initial records checks indicate he has a prior conviction for rape of a minor in that country.
Luciano has not previously been encountered by ICE. He lawfully entered the U.S., June 16, 2017, as a non-immigrant visitor in Atlanta, with permission to remain in the U.S. until Dec. 15, 2017. He failed to depart the U.S. in accordance with the terms of his lawful admission.
Any information related to Sergio Luciano can be submitted anonymously by calling the HSI Tipline at 866-DHS-2423, or filling out an HSI Tip Form. – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Special thanks to ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost for providing the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” additional information on Brazilian national fugitive Sergio Donizetti Luciano.
Lars, the first full week in the month of May 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.
docfnc
https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2021/05/04/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-300/
The post Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 05-04-21 By David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.