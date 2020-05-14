Criminal Alien of the Week Report 05/14/20 by David Cross
It has been an interesting second first full week in the month of May when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we take a look at for your Pacific Northwest radio listeners a criminal illegal alien sex offender with a past criminal connection to Lane County, Oregon.
Friday, April 24, 2020 posted on the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) website was a news release titled “ICE “Most Wanted” fugitive apprehended in California” that disclosed ICE Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Julio Garcia-Castellano aka Victor Garcia Ignacio, age 33.
Here are excerpts from the April 24th ICE Enforcement Removal Operations’ news release:
“Aggravated felon Julio Garcia-Castellano, also known as Victor Garcia Ignacio, 33, is an unlawfully present Guatemalan national and was convicted of second-degree rape by the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Lane County, Feb. 1, 2010.
Garcia-Castellano has two previous removals in 2007 and 2016.”.
According to the ICE news release Julio Garcia-Castellano faces federal prosecution for illegal reentry of a previously removed felon
Wanting to know additional Oregon immigration status history on Julio Garcia-Castellano aka Victor Garcia Ignacio, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted on Thursday, April 30, 2020 via e-mail ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya Roman.
On Tuesday, May 4, 2020 ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Julio Garcia-Castellano aka Victor Garcia Ignacio:
“On April 28, 2007, Guatemalan citizen Julio Garcia-Castellano, aka Victor Garcia Ignacio, was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally entering the U.S. without inspection, near Casa Grande, Arizona. Garcia-Castellano was issued an expedited removal order and on May 11, 2007, he was removed to Guatemala.
Garcia-Castellano subsequently reentered the U.S. unlawfully, on an unknown date and at an unknown location.
On Nov. 24, 2009, the Eugene Oregon Police Department arrested Garcia-Castellano on local charges. Following that arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), lodged an immigration detainer with the jail. On Jan. 1, 2010, Garcia-Castellano was convicted of rape in the second degree and transferred to the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) to serve a 75-month sentence. Pursuant to an immigration detainer, ICE ERO assumed custody of Garcia-Castellano on Feb. 23, 2016. On March 16, 2016, ICE ERO removed him to Guatemala.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background:
ICE’s mission remains consistent: to identify, arrest and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the country illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.” – ICE Public Affairs.
