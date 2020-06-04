Criminal Alien of the Week Report 06-04-20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting first week in the month of June when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we take a look at for your Pacific Northwest radio listeners a previously deported criminal illegal alien sex offender arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection who was convicted of a sex crime in the state of Oregon.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Public Affairs April 22, 2020 news release titled “Border Patrol Arrests Sex Offender” CBP Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector on Monday, April 20, 2020 apprehend Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar, age 29, for illegal entry into the United States.
Border Patrol Agents doing the processing of Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar, during records checks, discovered Escobedo-Salazar was a Mexican national who had been convicted on July 18, 2016 of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree in Umatilla County, Oregon.
According to the CBP news release, Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar was sentenced to six months for the sex crime.
The CBP news release also indicated Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar was previously ordered removed from the United States on November 21, 2018.
Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar is being detained in federal custody awaiting further criminal prosecution.
Seeking additional information on the immigration status Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar, I contacted via e-mail on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya Roman with the following questions:
Did ICE actually place an immigration detainer on Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar during the time period he was incarcerated in the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton, Oregon or at any other location he may have been incarcerated for sex crime conviction?
How many times has ICE actually removed Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar from the U.S.?
If Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar was previously removed by ICE from the U.S., what were the dates and places Escobedo-Salazar was removed from the country?
Has Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar ever previously served time in a federal prison for an immigration crime or violation?
On Wednesday, June 3rd ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following response to my preceding questions on Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar:
“Convicted sex offender Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar, 29, is a Mexican citizen and prior deport illegally present in the United States. On April 22, 2020, he was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents after illegally entering the U.S. near Calexico, California.
A review of Escobedo-Salazar’s criminal and immigration history reveals that on April 5, 2016, Escobedo-Salazar was booked into Umatilla County for sexual abuse in the third degree and released the next day without an immigration detainer being placed.
On July 18, 2016, Escobedo-Salazar was convicted for sexual abuse in the third degree out of Umatilla County and sentenced to six months confinement and three years probation.
On Nov. 21, 2018, Escobedo-Salazar was encountered by USBP at the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office in Yuma, AZ. USBP determined Escobedo-Salazar was living in the United States illegally, was taken into custody, and placed into removal proceedings before a federal immigration judge.
An immigration judge ordered Escobedo-Salazar removed from the U.S. on Nov. 21, 2018, and on Dec. 11 of the same year U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Los Angeles Field Office removed him from the U.S. to Mexico.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“ON BACKGROUND:
ICE’s mission remains consistent: to identify, arrest and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the country illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.
Illegal re-entry is a federal criminal charge, and violators may face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
About Detainers
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodges detainers on individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable aliens. The detainer asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the alien for a brief period of time so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody. When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission.
Under previous ICE policies, it was not standard for the agency to routinely issue immigration detainers, therefore, in 2016 one was not issued on this individual. Under current policies, ICE routinely issues immigration detainers to the greatest extent practicable.” – ICE Public Affairs.
Mexican national criminal illegal alien Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar is an example of dozens of previously deported sex offenders that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have apprehended in Fiscal Year 2020 who have illegally reentered the U.S.
