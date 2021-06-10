Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 06-10-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
June 10, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting first full week in the month of June 2021when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine for Pacific Northwest radio listeners a criminal illegal alien sex offender recently arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection who was convicted of a sex crime in the state of Washington.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Public Affairs May 17, 2021 news release titled “South Texas Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Convicted Sex Offenders ” CBP Agents operating out of the McAllen Border Patrol Station on Saturday, May 15, 2021 apprehend Raul Sanchez-Sanchez, age 28, for illegally entering the United States.
Border Patrol Agents doing the processing of Raul Sanchez-Sanchez, during records checks, discovered he “was previously arrested by the Moses Lake Police Department in Washington for Rape of a Child-3. In 2016, SANCHEZ-Sanchez was found guilty and sentenced to 34 months imprisonment and 36 months of community service.”
Through background research the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” discovered Raul Sanchez-Sanchez’s sex crime victim was a 13-year-old girl.
Raul Sanchez-Sanchez’s criminal trial, conviction and sentencing (Case Number: 16-1-00430-2; File Date: 06/27/2016) for the rape of the girl occurred in Grant County, Washington.
Wanting additional information on the historical immigration status of Raul Sanchez-Sanchez, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Monday, June 7, 2021 contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer David Yost who is responsible for covering media inquiries for the Northwest region of the country.
On Thursday, June 10, 2021 ICE Public Affairs Officer Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Raul Sanchez-Sanchez:
“Raul Sanchez-Sanchez is a Salvadoran national who was unlawfully present in the U.S. at the time of his felony conviction for rape of a child in the third degree.
In December 2013, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) lodged an immigration detainer on Sanchez-Sanchez with the Grant County Jail in Ephrata, Wash., following his arrest by the Moses Lake Police Department. He was released from the Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) into ERO custody in May 2018 upon completion of his prison sentence. Sanchez-Sanchez was removed in November of that same year — his only removal by ICE ERO.
On Saturday, May 15, 2021, Sanchez-Sanchez was apprehended near Abram, Texas after illegally re-entering the United States. Criminal records checks revealed his previous arrest.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
One doesn’t have to read too far between the lines of ICE Enforcement Public Affairs Officer Yost’s statement on criminal alien immigration violator Raul Sanchez-Sanchez to realize the importance of the cooperation between Washington Department of Corrections and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).
The citizens and residents of the state of Washington can chose to take some solace in knowing the Washington Department of Corrections is honoring ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations’ immigration detainers lodged on criminal alien inmates in the custody of the DOC prison system that will result in the transfer of custody to ERO of the alien inmate after he/she have completed their prison sentences.
Salvadoran criminal illegal alien sex offender Raul Sanchez-Sanchez is an example of hundreds of aliens with sex crime convictions that U.S. Border Patrol Agents have apprehended in Fiscal Year 2021 who have illegally reentered the country.
Lars, first full week in the month of June 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
