Criminal Alien of the Week Report 06-25-20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting last full week in the month of June 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we investigate for radio listeners a criminal illegal alien who has been charged with multiple crimes related to domestic abuse in the state of Oregon.
On Friday, June 19, 2020 the Seaside Police Department (SPD) Officers’ arrested Saturnino Romero-Martinez, age 39, for his alleged role in a domestic violence incident, he is a resident of Seaside, Oregon.
Saturnino Romero-Martinez has been charged with Attempted Murder, Strangulation, Assault IV, Menacing, Harassment and Interfering with a Police Officer.
Currently, Saturnino Romero-Martinez (ID: 92779; DOB: 09/10/1982) is incarcerated at the Clatsop County Jail in Astoria, Oregon (Note: A viewing of the county jail’s website indicates Saturnino Romero-Martinez’s age as 31-years.).
Wanting to know the immigration status Saturnino Romero-Martinez, I contacted on Monday, June 22, 2020 via e-mail Northwest ICE Public Affairs.
On Thursday, June 25, 2020 an ICE Public Affairs Officer, who wishes to remain anonymous, sent via e-mail the following statement on Saturnino Romero-Martinez:
“Attempted murder suspect Jonathan Alejandro Luna, aka Saturnino Romero Martinez, 31, is a Mexican citizen and alleged member of the transnational criminal street gang known as the “Sureños.” Luna is a twice-convicted felon with more than a decade of criminal history. ICE removed him to Mexico on two previous occasions, and he is illegally present in the United States.
On June 19, Luna was arrested by Seaside Police Department (PD) for attempted murder, assault-four, domestic violence, strangulation, interfering with a police officer, menacing, domestic abuse and harassment. He is currently detained at the Clatsop County Jail in Astoria, Oregon. Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) lodged an immigration detainer with the jail.
A review of Luna’s immigration and criminal history reveals the following:
On Nov. 7, 2007, Luna was convicted of brawling charges in Boulder, Colorado. On Jan. 13, 2008, Luna was arrested again by the Boulder Police Department for local charges. On March 7, 2008, he was convicted of traffic offenses and being in possession of controlled substances and sentenced to two years’ probation.
On May 22, 2009, Luna was arrested a third time by the Boulder Police Department for local charges. On Feb. 19, 2010, he was convicted of trespassing and sentenced to two years’ probation.
On April 30, 2010, Luna was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers in Denver, Colorado, for overstaying his term of admission into the U.S. On May 7, 2010, an immigration judge ordered him removed from the U.S. to Mexico. On May 11, 2010, ICE removed him to his home country.
On May 27, 2010, the Border Patrol arrested Luna near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. On Dec. 3, 2010, he was convicted in federal court for illegal reentry of a removed alien and sentenced to eight months incarceration. ICE removed Luna to Mexico Feb. 17, 2011.
On Feb. 23, 2011, the Border Patrol again arrested Luna, this time near the Bridge of Americas Port of Entry.
On July 7, 2011, Luna was convicted in federal court for illegal reentry of a removed alien, sentenced to 21 months incarceration and detained at the U.S. Penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.
On Aug. 23, 2012, ICE ERO lodged an immigration detainer with the prison, and on Jan. 11, 2013, Luna was transferred to ICE ERO custody. On Jan, 15, 2013, he was removed from the U.S. to Mexico.
Following his 2013 removal, Luna illegally entered the U.S at an unknown time and location without being admitted or paroled by an immigration officer.” – ICE Public Affairs official.
“On Background (To be attributed to ICE Official):
ICE’s mission remains consistent: to identify, arrest and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the country illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.
Illegal re-entry is a federal criminal charge, and violators may face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
ICE lodges immigrationdetainers on individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable aliens. The detainer asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the alien for a brief period of time so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody. When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission.” – ICE Public Affairs official.
