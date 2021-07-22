Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 07-22-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
July 22, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting the third full week in the month of July 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a report for your radio listeners on an illegal alien, an immigration fugitive, who has been convicted of numerous sex crimes in the state of Oregon.
On Monday, July 19, 2021 the Washington County District Attorney’s Office (WCDAO) issued a news release titled “Francisco-Javier Hernandez-Esteban Convicted on 11 Counts in Child Sexual Abuse Case.”
Some background information, on September 15, 2019 Francisco Javier Hernandez-Esteban was arrested by the Tualatin Police Department (TPD) and charged with 10 counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree and two counts of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree.
On Friday, July 16th a Washington County jury convicted Francisco Javier Hernandez-Esteban of 11 counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree.
Two of Francisco Javier Hernandez-Esteban’s victims were children in Washington County.
In an outstanding separate criminal case, another child was allegedly abused in Clackamas County.
An OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search reveals the majority of the criminal cases being or having been adjudicated in Washington County Circuit Court involving Francisco Javier Hernandez-Esteban:
• File Date: 09/11/2019: Case Number: 19CR60141: Charge Date 01/01/2014 two counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree. Charge Date 01/01/2015 three counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree. Charge Date 01/01/2016 two counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree. Charge Date 01/01/2017 three counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree and two counts of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree.
Convicted on 07/16/2021 of 11 counts Sex Abuse in the First Degree and two counts of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree.
Currently, Francisco Javier Hernandez-Esteban aka Francisco J. Hernandez-Esteban (Booking Number: 1912961; DOB: 03/04/1988) is in the custody of the Washington County Jail in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Wanting information on the historical immigration status of Francisco Javier Hernandez-Esteban, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost. The PAO covers the Northwest region of the country.
On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 ICE Public Affairs Officer Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Francisco Javier Hernandez-Esteban:
“Francisco Hernandez-Esteban is a Mexican national who is unlawfully present in the United States. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) first encountered Hernandez-Esteban in 2011 at the Clackamas County Jail in Oregon where he was being held on local criminal charges. Once he entered ICE custody, he was detained at the Northwest ICE Processing Center (NWIPC). Hernandez-Esteban posted bond set by an immigration judge and was released pending immigration proceedings, ultimately failing to appear. A removal order to Mexico was issued in December 2017. Hernandez-Esteban has been an ICE fugitive since that time.
ICE encountered Hernandez-Esteban again on Sept. 18, 2019, at the Washington County Jail in Oregon, following his arrest for 10 felony charges of sexual abuse in the first degree and two charges of sexual abuse in the third degree. ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the jail, which was not honored.
On June 3, 2020, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Hernandez-Esteban for six additional counts of felony sexual abuse in the first degree. ICE lodged a detainer with the Clackamas County Jail on Hernandez-Esteban on that same date. He remains in local custody.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Criminal alien immigration fugitive convicted sexual predator Francisco Javier Hernandez-Esteban after being sentenced in Washington County Circuit Court for 11 counts Sex Abuse in the First Degree and two counts of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree could join as many as of 429 criminal alien sex offenders, all of them with immigration detainers, who on June 1, 2021 were incarcerated in the DOC prison system.
Lars, the third full week in the month of July 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
