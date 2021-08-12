Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 08-12-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
August 12, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting the second full week in the month of August 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” to share with radio listeners on the identity of two criminal aliens who one-year-ago-today (August 12, 2020) were in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody on unmarked buses in the Central Oregon town of Bend when anti-ICE protesters attempted to block ICE agents removing them from the community.
As soon as “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” found out about a live ongoing incident between ICE agents and anti-ICE protesters the “criminal alien report” contacted ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya Roman via e-mail to find out the identity of the two men in ICE custody.
Here are a series of e-mails from August 12, 2020 and August 13, 2020 that indicate what information ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman was cleared to share on the men:
– ICE Public Affairs’ e-mail from Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM.
“The law enforcement activity in Bend, Oregon is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission to arrest criminal aliens presenting a danger to public safety and take them off the street. The two individuals arrested each had a history of criminal violent behavior.
While ICE respects the rights of people to voice their opinion peacefully, that does not include illegally interfering with their federal law enforcement duties. ICE will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officers and detainees, and will vigorously pursue prosecution against anyone who puts them in harm’s way.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
– ICE Public Affairs’ e-mail from Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 7:53 AM.
“Unfortunately, due to pending litigation ICE cannot provide identifying information concerning the two individuals.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
– ICE Public Affairs’ e-mail from Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:58 PM.
“ICE continues to target public safety threats and immigration violators. The two individuals arrested by ICE have criminal records that include convictions for assault, harassment, coercion, and criminal trespassing. They are also repeat immigration violators who were previously encountered by U.S. immigration officials and granted voluntary return to their home countries.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Call it true dedication to serving the investigative needs of the media, almost one year later, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 ICE Public Affairs Officer David Yost cleared up many past questions the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” might have on the identity of the men in ICE custody in Bend, Oregon.
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers encountered two individuals in Deschutes County, Oregon, during a 2020 targeted enforcement operation.
Josue Arturo Cruz Sanchez, is a citizen of Mexico. Sanchez was encountered in August 2020 and was subsequently removed to Mexico in October 2020, based on a final order of removal issued by a federal immigration judge. He has prior criminal convictions for assault and felony coercion (May 2018) and criminal trespass (February 2020). Sanchez has not been encountered by ICE since his removal in 2020 and is not currently in ICE custody.
Marco Zeferino Rios is a citizen of Mexico who is unlawfully present in the U.S. Rios was previously granted voluntary return to Mexico in December 2004. He has a prior criminal conviction for attempt to commit harassment (June 2019). Following his 2020 arrest by ICE he was released on bond pending removal proceedings before the immigration courts.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to focus its enforcement efforts and limited resources on threats to national security, border security, and public safety. ICE carries out its duty to enforce the laws of the United States to further the security and safety of our communities.
ICE respects the legal right of individuals to voice opposition in a public manner, with the expectation that representatives of the U.S. will not have their duties impeded. Agency policies are determined by multiple factors, and are not dictated by a single instance or event.
Non-criminal migrants from Mexico who are encountered by immigration authorities may be granted a “voluntary return” (VR) to their home country. By accepting the VR, the migrant admits that they are illegally present in the United States and agree to be returned as soon as possible. VRs are usually effected within one or two days. A VR does not have the same legal consequences as an official removal (deportation). – ICE Public Affairs.
An OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search confirms the past individual criminal cases adjudicated in Deschutes County Circuit Court involving. Josue Arturo Cruz Sanchez and Marco Antonio Zeferino Rios:
– Josue Arturo Cruz Sanchez (aka Josue Arturo Cruz aka Josue Arturo Sanchez): DOB: unknown: Deschutes County Circuit Court Case Number: 18CR30377: Convicted on 07/03/2018 of Assault in the Fourth Degree and Coercion.
– Marco Antonio Zeferino Rios (aka Marco Antonio Zeferino-Rios aka Marco Antonio Zeferino aka Marco Antonio Rios): DOB: 01/22/1988: Deschutes County Circuit Court Case Number: 19CR12078: Convicted on 06/04/2019 of Attempt to Commit a Class B Misdemeanor.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” thanks all the dedicated ICE Public Affairs Officers who contributed to the preceding report.
Lars, the second full week in the month of August 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
