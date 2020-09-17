Criminal Alien of the Week Report 09-17-20 by David Cross
It has been an interesting third week in the month of September 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we report for your radio listeners on the death of a criminal illegal alien who had been serving a life sentence for homicide in an Oregon prison.
On Tuesday, September 8, 2020 the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a news release titled “Oregon State Penitentiary reports two in-custody deaths.”
The DOC news release identified Arturo Mora Ruiz aka Arturo Ruiz (SID: 6099997; DOB: 05/23/1961), age 59, as one of individuals who died on September 5, 2020. He died in a local hospital.
Arturo Mora Ruiz had been incarcerated since June 18, 1985 by the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC), most recently at the Oregon State Penitentiary (OSP) in Salem, where he was serving a life sentence for the crime of homicide out of Jackson County.
Inmate records obtained from the DOC indicated Arturo Mora Ruiz was a Mexican national U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) had identified as a criminal alien, furthermore, the fact ICE had lodged an immigration detainer on him.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs a request for information on the historical immigration status of Arturo Mora Ruiz.
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020 ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Arturo Mora Ruiz:
“Arturo Mora-Ruiz was a Mexican citizen illegally present in the United States.
“On May 30, 1985, the Jackson County Circuit Court convicted Mora-Ruiz of one count of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
“On Sept. 26, 1988, an immigration judge ordered Mora-Ruiz removed from the United States to Mexico.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background (To be attributed to an ICE Official):
Mora-Ruiz’ records are currently housed at the National Records Center (NRC). Therefore, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has no further information readily available about his case.” – ICE Public Affairs.
Prior to the death of Arturo Mora Ruiz, including him, on August 1, 2020 there were 826 criminal aliens incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system.
The post Criminal Alien of the Week Report 09-17-20 by David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.