Criminal Alien of the Week Report 10-01-20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting first week in the month of October 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a report for your radio listeners on a criminal illegal alien who has been convicted and sentenced for sex crimes against a woman in the state of Oregon..
On September 23, 2020 the Washington County District Attorney’s Office issued a news release titled “Hugo Alexis Zaldana-Mendoza Sentenced to 100 Months in Prison in Burglary, Sexual Abuse Case .”
According to the District Attorney’s Office’s news release, on September 17, 2020 a Washington County jury found Hugo Alexis Zaldana-Mendoza, age 27, guilty of first-degree Sex Abuse and first-degree Sexual Penetration and first-degree Burglary.
The next week, on September 22, 2020, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Oscar Garcia sentenced Hugo Alexis Zaldana-Mendoza to 100 months in prison.
Some history, a jury in 2015 convicted Hugo Alexis Zaldana-Mendoza, but the case against him was reversed by the Oregon Court of Appeals and sent back to the Washington County Circuit Court for a new trial.
Details about the case, Hugo Alexis Zaldana-Mendoza climbed up to the second floor balcony of an apartment and sexually assaulted a woman in her bedroom on June 1, 2015. A troubling fact, the woman’s young son was present in the apartment when Zaldana-Mendoza sexually assaulted the child’s mother. A traumatic event for the child, he began to cry during the sexual assault on his mother.
Currently Hugo Alexis Zaldana-Mendoza (SID: 21187875; DOB: 04/02/1993) is incarcerated at the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Coffee Creek Intake Center in Wilsonville, Oregon.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Monday, September 28, 2020 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya Roman a request for information on the historical immigration status of Hugo Alexis Zaldana-Mendoza.
On Wednesday, September 30, 2020 ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Hugo Alexis Zaldana-Mendoza:
“Convicted felon, Hugo Alexis Zaldana-Mendoza, is a criminal alien from El Salvador and in the United States illegally. On Dec. 11, 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers encountered Zaldana-Mendoza at the Washington County Jail where he was being held on charges of sexual penetration, burglary, and sexual abuse. ICE ERO lodged an immigration detainer with the jail the same day.
On Sept. 22, the Washington County Circuit Court convicted Zaldana-Mendoza of sexual penetration in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree. He was sentenced to 75 months, 18 months and 100 months’ time in prison, to run concurrently. Zaldana-Mendoza is currently being held at the Coffee Creek Correctional Center in Wilsonville, Oregon. The previous immigration detainer lodged on Zaldana-Mendoza with the Oregon Department of Corrections is still in place.
Zaldana-Mendoza has no previous removals from the U.S.” – Tanya Román, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Salvadoran sexual predator Hugo Alexis Zaldana-Mendoza has joined as many as 446 criminal alien sex offenders who are now incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.
