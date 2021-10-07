Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 10-07-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
October 7, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting second week in the month of October 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for your radio listeners and webpage readers a news report on an illegal alien who was convicted and sentenced to prison for sex abuse of a child in the state of Oregon.
On Friday, August 13, 2021 Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office (MCDA) issued a news release titled “DA Mike Schmidt announces 30-year sentence for Jose Moo-Caamal, 41, for child abuse.”
In July of 2021 “a Multnomah County jury found Mr. Moo-Caamal guilty of multiple counts of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of each rape and sodomy in the third degree.”
Some historical information from the MCDA new release, 41-year-old Jose Moo-Caamal’s sex crimes were perpetrated against a young female over an extended period time of the girl’s childhood (approximately 6 to 14-years-of-age).
An OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search reveals in detail the sex crime charges and convictions involving Jose Moo-Caamal (aka Jose Antonio Moo-Caamal) that were adjudicated in Multnomah County Circuit Court:
• File Date: 09/04/2019: Case Number: 19CR58192: Charged on 01/05/2011 of 10 counts of Rape in the First Degree, 10 counts of Sodomy in the First Degree and 10 counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree. Charged on 07/01/2 019 of one count of Rape in the Third Degree. Charged on 07/27/2019 of one count of Sodomy in the Third Degree.
Convicted on 09/15/2021 of four counts of Rape in the First Degree, four counts of Sodomy in the First Degree, 10 counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree, one count of Rape in the Third Degree and one count of Sodomy in the Third Degree.
Sentenced on 09/15/2021 for the preceding 20 Sex Crimes Convictions to Incarceration in Oregon Department of Corrections.
September 16, 2021 Jose Moo-Caamal (SWIS ID: 819208) was released from the custody of the Multnomah County Jail (MCJ) in Portland, Oregon.
On September 16, 2021 Jose Moo-Caamal (aka Jose Antonio Moo-Caamal; SID: 23486784; DOB: 06/1980) entered into the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Coffee Creek Intake Center (CCIC) in Wilsonville, Oregon.
So on Monday, September 27, 2021 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost to find out the historical immigration status of Jose Moo-Caamal.
On Thursday, October 7, 2021 ICE Public Affairs Officer Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Jose Moo-Caamal:
“Jose Moo-Caamal is a Mexican national who is unlawfully present in the United States. Moo-Caamal was first encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) March 25, 2020, at the Multnomah County Jail in Oregon after his arrest for multiple charges related to sexual assault. Oregon Department of Corrections (ODOC) took custody of Moo-Caamal after his conviction for sexual abuse, sodomy, and rape. ICE placed an immigration detainer on Moo-Caamal with the Multnomah County Jail. Moo-Caamal is scheduled for release Sept. 01, 2049. – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Mexican national Jose Moo-Caamal, now in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections, is one of more than four hundred criminal aliens with immigration detainers placed on them who are currently incarcerated for sex crimes in the DOC prison system.
Lars, the second week in the month of October 2021 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and webpage readers.
David Olen Cross
http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.
docfnc
https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2021/10/07/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-317/
