Criminal Alien of the Week Report 10/08/20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting first full week in the month of October 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a report for your radio listeners on a criminal illegal alien fugitive who has been charged with multiple sex crimes against an unidentified minor in the state of Oregon.
On Friday, September 18, 2020 the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies arrested Victor David Lopez-Bautista, age 35.
Currently Victor David Lopez-Bautista (SID: 19219154; DOB: 03/28/1985) is incarcerated at the Marion County Correctional Facility (MCCF) in Salem, Oregon.
A viewing of the MCCF Full Inmate Roster reveals Victor David Lopez-Bautista has been charged with two counts of First Degree Sodomy, two counts of Second Degree Sex Abuse, Delivery of Methamphetamine to a Minor, Luring a Minor and First Degree Encouraging Child Sex Abuse.
The sex crime charges against Victor David Lopez-Bautista were the product of an investigation by the Woodburn Police Department (WPD) in late November of 2015.
Some history, according to “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” MCCF Full Inmate Roster records from November 13, 2013 this is not the first time Victor David Lopez-Bautista has been charged with crimes in Marion County, Oregon.
On November 10, 2013 Victor David Lopez-Bautista was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies.
While at the MCCF, Victor David Lopez-Bautista (SID: 19219154; DOB: 03/28/1985) was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) and Providing False Information to a Police Officer and Arrest: ICE – Hold Authority: ICE / ICE Hold – No Bail ICE.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Monday, October 5, 2020 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya Roman a request for information on the historical immigration status of Víctor David Lopez-Bautista.
On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Victor David Lopez-Bautista:
“Criminal alíen Victor David Lopez-Bautista, 35, is a citizen of Mexico who has repeatedly violated the nation’s immigration laws. On an unknown date and at an unknown location, Lopez-Bautista illegally entered the United States without having been admitted or paroled by an immigration officer. On Sept. 18, Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lopez-Bautista and charged him with two counts of first degrees sodomy, two counts of second degree sex abuse, delivery of methamphetamine to a minor, luring a minor, and first degree encouraging child sex abuse. On Oct. 2, officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) encountered Lopez-Bautista at the Marion County Jail in Marion, Oregon and lodged an immigration detainer. He has not been previously removed from the U.S.
Lopez-Bautista’s criminal history includes a conviction for driving under the influence of intoxicants and for providing false information to a police officer during a vehicle offense.
ICE ERO previously encountered Lopez-Bautista in 2013 while he was in custody of the Marion County Jail. ICE ERO issued an immigration detainer with the jail and on Nov. 26, 2013, he entered ICE custody. On Aug. 26, 2014, an immigration judge granted Lopez-Bautista bond and he was released from ICE custody on Sept. 16, 2014, pending a future immigration hearing. On Feb. 23, 2016, Lopez-Bautista failed to appear for immigration court. On June 1, 2016, Lopez-Bautista failed to report to ICE as required, violating the conditions of his bond, and he became an ICE fugitive.” – Tanya Román, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background:
ICE’s mission remains consistent: to identify, arrest and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the country illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.
About Detainers
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodges detainers on individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable aliens. The detainer asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the alien for a brief period of time so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody. When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission.” – ICE Public Affairs.
Mexican national criminal illegal alien fugitive Victor David Lopez-Bautista if found guilty and sentenced to prison in a Marion County Circuit Court room for the sex crimes he has been charged with committing could join more than four hundred criminal alien sex offenders who are now incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.
The post Criminal Alien of the Week Report 10/08/20 by David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.