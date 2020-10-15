Criminal Alien of the Week Report 10-15-20 by David Cross
It has been an interesting second full week in the month of October 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a report for your radio listeners on a criminal illegal alien who has been removed from the United States from the state of Washington.
But fist an important source discloser, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officers Tanya Roman and Alethea Smock worked together to provide the exclusive information presented in today’s “Criminal Alien of the Week Report”:
“Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Seattle removed a convicted drug trafficker who is wanted for homicide in Mexico, Oct. 7.
Criminal alien, Ricardo Ruiz-Pinedo is a citizen of Mexico who has repeatedly violated the nation’s immigration laws. Ruiz-Pinedo has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple drug convictions dating back to 2007.
On an unknown date and at an unknown location, Ruiz-Pinedo illegally entered the United States without having been admitted or paroled by an immigration officer. He has been removed from the U.S. on four previous occasions.
On Nov. 19, 2015, law enforcement authorities in Nayarit, Mexico charged Ruiz-Pinedo with a homicide that occurred in October of the same year.
“Ruiz-Pinedo has shown time and time again that he is a danger to the community,” said ICE ERO Field Office Director in Seattle, Nathalie Asher. “It was extremely important that we not only remove him from our streets but from the United States.”
On Aug. 10, 2020, ICE ERO took custody of Ruiz-Pinedo from the Washington State Department of Corrections, reinstated his prior removal order and transferred him to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, pending removal proceedings.
On Oct. 7, 2020, Riuz-Pinedo was removed to Mexico via an ICE Air Operation (IAO) charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities.” – Alethea Smock, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
The preceding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Public Affairs’ statement on Ricardo Ruiz-Pinedo describes the critically important work ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Officers are engaged in to keep the citizens and residents of the United States safe, secure and protected from criminal illegal alien immigration violators.
