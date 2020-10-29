Criminal Alien of the Week Report 10-29-20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting last week in the month of October when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine for radio listeners a criminal illegal alien who was arrested most recently for domestic violence in Clark County, Washington.
On Thursday, October 29, 2020 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya Roman, per the request of the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report,” sent the following detailed statement on the historical immigration status of Joel Anguiano-Alcazar:
“Joel Anguiano-Alcazar is a citizen of Mexico and a convicted aggravated felon who is in the United States illegally. Anguiano-Alcazar has a criminal record that spans more than two decades and includes convictions for assault and conspiracy to manufacture marijuana. He also has a history of violating the nation’s immigration laws; ICE previously removed him to his home country in January 2014 and May 2020.
A review of Anguiano-Alcazar’s background also reveals:
On May 30, 2003, Anguiano-Alcazar was convicted of assault and sentenced to 365 days in jail.
On Aug. 1, 2009, Anguiano-Alcazar was convicted of the charges of manufacture of marijuana and sentenced to 60 months in prison.
On June 27, 2012, an immigration judge ordered removed from the U.S. and on Jan. 23, 2014, ICE removed Anguiano-Alcazar to Mexico.
Anguiano-Alcazar illegally reentered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location.
On April, 22, 2020, Anguiano-Alcazar was arrested on local charges by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, in Clark County, Washington and released on bail.
On May 12, 2020, ICE removed Anguiano-Alcazar to Mexico.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background (To be attributed to an ICE Official):
ICE maintains that cooperation with local law enforcement is essential to protecting public safety, and the agency aims to work cooperatively with local jurisdictions to ensure that criminal aliens are not released into U.S. communities to commit additional crimes.
Sanctuary policies restrict most forms of cooperation with federal immigration authorities and vastly impede ICE’s ability to work with partner agencies, according to ICE officials, requiring ICE to arrest at-large criminal aliens in communities, instead of a secure, jail environment.” – ICE Public Affairs.
Some commonsense information can be gleaned from ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman’s preceding statement on criminal illegal alien Joel Anguiano-Alcazar.
If aggravated felon Joel Anguiano-Alcazar Joel had not broken federal immigration law (8 USC 1326 illegal entry after deportation, a felony) there would not been an alleged domestic assault (Case Number: 20-1-00981-06) in Clark County, Washington.
In addition, if the Washington State Legislature last year had not passed sanctuary legislation (SB 5497), signed into law on May 21, 2019 by Governor Jay Inslee, prohibiting state, county and local law enforcement from inquiring about a person’s immigration status, illegal alien felons like Joel Anguiano-Alcazar would not have jurisdictions to return to and possibly commit more crimes with little likelihood of them being apprehended by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers and removed from the country.
