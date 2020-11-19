Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 11-19-20 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
November 19, 2020
Lars:
It has been an interesting third week in the month of November when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine for Pacific Northwest radio listeners an illegal alien previously removed from the United States who is a fugitive from justice from the state of California who has been changed with sex crimes against a child.
On Thursday, November 5, 2020 the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) issued a news release titled “Fugitive Arrested in Dayton.”
The subject of the YCSO news release, Sotero Jose Garcia-Garcia, age 51, was arrested on November 4, 2020 by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputies on a U.S. Marshall’s warrant out of San Diego, California.
Sotero Jose Garcia-Garcia is wanted for five counts of violation of California penal code 288.5(A) Lewd or Lascivious Acts with Minor Child under age 14.
Currently Sotero Jose Garcia-Garcia (Booking No. 20002991; ID: 76620036; DOB: XX/XX/1968) is in the custody of the Yamhill County Jail in McMinnville, Oregon.
Yamhill County Circuit Court is the start of the judicial process that will likely return Sotero Jose Garcia-Garcia (Case Number: 20EX00488) to the state of California.
Wanting additional information historical immigration status of Jose Sotero Garcia-Garcia, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya Roman.
On Thursday, November 19, 2020 ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Jose Sotero Garcia-Garcia:
“Efrain Acosta-Ochoa, aka Jose Sotero Garcia-Garcia, is a citizen of Mexico who is in the United States illegally. On Feb. 9, 2002, Acosta-Ochoa was encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) near Calexico, California, as he attempted to enter the United States illegally. CBP returned him to Mexico the same day.
Acosta-Ochoa illegally reentered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location.
On Oct. 2, the U.S. Marshals Service in San Diego, California issued a warrant for Acosta-Ochoa’s arrest for charges associated with five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.
On Nov. 4, Acosta-Ochoa was arrested by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, in Yamhill, Oregon, pursuant to the outstanding warrant. Following his arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers lodged an immigration detainer with the jail. The detainer remains in place.” – Tanya Román, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background:
ICE’s mission remains consistent: to identify, arrest and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the country illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.
About Detainers
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodges detainers on individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable aliens. The detainer asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the alien for a brief period of time so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody. When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission.” – ICE Public Affairs.
If Efrain Acosta-Ochoa, aka Jose Sotero Garcia-Garcia, is successfully returned to California and convicted in a court of the five counts of violation of California penal code 288.5(A) Lewd or Lascivious Acts with Minor Child under age 14, he faces between six to 12 years in prison.
Lars, the third week in the month of November and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.
docfnc
https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2020/11/19/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-281/
The post Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 11-19-20 By David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.