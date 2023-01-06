KTSA KTSA Logo

Criminal Alien Report December 2022 By David Cross

By Lars Larson
January 6, 2023 2:56PM CST
Oregon Department of Corrections: Criminal Alien Report for the Americas December 2022

January 6, 2023

Data Compiled By David Olen Cross

Information obtained from the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) indicated on December 1, 2022 that 526 of the 595 foreign nationals (criminal aliens) in the state’s prison system self-declared their countries of origin as being located in the Americas — North, Central and South America and the West Indies — 88.40 percent of the criminal alien prison population (Note: The United States of America (USA) and USA territories are excluded from this report.):

– North America (Mexico and Canada) had 473 criminal aliens — 89.92 percent of the DOC alien prisoners from the Americas;

– Central America (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama) had 33 criminal aliens — 6.27 percent of the DOC alien prisoners from the Americas;

– South America (Ecuador, Argentina, Peru and Colombia) had eight criminal aliens — 1.52 percent of the DOC alien prisoners from the Americas;

– The West Indies (Cuba, Jamaica and Grenada) had 12 criminal aliens — 2.28 percent of the DOC alien prisoners from the Americas.

Criminal aliens from 15 countries located in the Americas were incarcerated in the DOC prison system.

Mexican nationals were 469 of 526 criminal aliens from the Americas incarcerated in the DOC prison system — 89.16 percent of the alien inmates from the Americas in the state’s prisons.

Some background information, all 526 criminal aliens incarcerated in the DOC prison system from the Americas were identified by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and have ICE immigration detainers placed on them.

Using DOC ICE immigration detainer numbers, the following table reveals the self-declared countries of origin of the 526 criminal alien inmates from the Americas by number and percentage incarcerated on December 1st in the state’s prisons.

 

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS 
Country  DOC Total Number of Inmates W/ICE Detainers by Self-Declared Country of Origin from the Americas  DOC Percent Inmates W/ICE Detainers by Self-Declared Country of Origin from the Americas 
Mexico 

469 

89.16% 
Guatemala 

16 

3.04% 
Cuba 

9 

1.71% 
El Salvador 

9 

1.71% 
Honduras 

5 

0.95% 
Canada 

4 

0.76% 
Ecuador 

3 

0.57% 
Argentina 

2 

0.38% 
Jamaica 

2 

0.38% 
Peru 

2 

0.38% 
Colombia 

1 

0.19% 
Costa Rica 

1 

0.19% 
Grenada 

1 

0.19% 
Nicaragua 

1 

0.19% 
Panama 

1 

0.19% 

Total 

526 

100.00% 

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 December 22.

Here are the ways Oregon residents were victimized by the 526 criminal aliens from the Americas.

Significant numbers, there were 335 of the 526 criminal alien inmates from the Americas incarcerated in DOC prisons for three types of sex crimes — rape, sex abuse and sodomy — 63.69 percent of the alien inmates from the Americas in the state’s prisons.

Using DOC ICE immigration detainer numbers, the following table reveals the number and percentage of criminal alien inmates from the Americas incarcerated on December 1st by type of crime.

 

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS 
Crime  Total Number of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers by Type of Crime from the Americas  DOC Percent of  Inmates W/ICE Detainers by Type of Crime from the Americas 
Rape 

132 

25.10% 
Sex Abuse 

116 

22.05% 
Homicide 

92 

17.49% 
Sodomy 

87 

16.54% 
Assault 

37 

7.03% 
Kidnapping 

24 

4.56% 
Robbery 

15 

2.85% 
Drugs 

11 

2.09% 
Burglary 

3 

0.57% 
Arson 

1 

0.19% 
Theft 

1 

0.19% 
Driving Offense 

0 

0.00% 
Escape 

0 

0.00% 
Forgery 

0 

0.00% 
Vehicle Theft 

0 

0.00% 
Other / Combination Crimes 

7 

1.33% 

Total 

526 

100.00% 

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 December 22.

Criminal aliens from the Americas incarcerated in DOC prisons committed at least one crime in 24 of 36 Oregon counties — 66.67 percent of the counties in the state.

Using DOC ICE immigration detainer numbers, the following table reveals the number and percentage of criminal alien inmates from the Americas incarcerated on December 1st that were sent to prison from the state’s 36 counties.

 

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS 
County  DOC Total Number of  Inmates W/ ICE Detainers by County from the Americas  DOC Percent of Inmates W/ICE Detainers by County from the Americas 
Marion 

145 

27.57% 
Washington 

115 

21.86% 
Multnomah 

86 

16.35% 
Lane 

28 

5.32% 
Clackamas 

26 

4.94% 
Jackson 

19 

3.61% 
Yamhill 

17 

3.23% 
Umatilla 

16 

3.04% 
Linn 

11 

2.09% 
Deschutes 

10 

1.90% 
Benton 

6 

1.14% 
Polk 

6 

1.14% 
Josephine 

5 

0.95% 
Klamath 

5 

0.95% 
Malheur 

5 

0.95% 
Jefferson 

4 

0.76% 
Coos 

3 

0.57% 
Douglas 

3 

0.57% 
Hood River 

3 

0.57% 
Lincoln 

3 

0.57% 
Morrow 

3 

0.57% 
Tillamook 

3 

0.57% 
Clatsop 

2 

0.38% 
Wasco 

2 

0.38% 
Baker 

0 

0.00% 
Columbia 

0 

0.00% 
Crook 

0 

0.00% 
Curry 

0 

0.00% 
Gilliam 

0 

0.00% 
Grant 

0 

0.00% 
Harney 

0 

0.00% 
Lake 

0 

0.00% 
Sherman 

0 

0.00% 
Union 

0 

The post Criminal Alien Report December 2022 By David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

