      Weather Alert

Crop duster drops Holy Water on Louisiana town

Associated Press
Dec 24, 2019 @ 4:59am
Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/Wilbue-5938586/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2570110">Wilbue</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2570110">Pixabay</a>

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) – A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana decided to disperse some blessings to a local town via crop dusters.

A Facebook post from the Diocese of Lafayette on Sunday says members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island called upon crop duster pilots to help spread their blessing to the community.

KATC-TV reports the Rev. Matthew Barzare and parishioners of the church loaded 100 gallons of holy water into the planes.

Photo: Diocese of Lafayette Facebook

 

The pilots sprayed the water onto the town and the nearby farms. Parishioners also bought water from their homes to the airstrip to be blessed by Barzare.

TAGS
Diocese of Lafayette
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP