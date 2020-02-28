      Weather Alert

Crowd awaits Elizabeth Warren’s Town Hall

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 27, 2020 @ 6:40pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Supporters  of Elizabeth Warren have gathered in the Lone Star Pavilion at Sunset Station for a town hall.

“She can bring people together and she can get things done. I just love her,” said Julie Heneberry

But not everybody was here to offer a warm greeting  to the senator from Massachusetts.

Crowd awaits Elizabeth Warren Town Hall at Sunset Station, Feb. 27, 2020, KTSA Photo- Elizabeth Ruiz

David Treibs from Fredericksburg was standing across the street armed with an AR pistol and waving a flag with the words “Come and Take It” and a depiction of an AK 47.

He said he opposes her position on gun rights.

Developing story…..

 

 

