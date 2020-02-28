Crowd awaits Elizabeth Warren’s Town Hall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Supporters of Elizabeth Warren have gathered in the Lone Star Pavilion at Sunset Station for a town hall.
“She can bring people together and she can get things done. I just love her,” said Julie Heneberry
But not everybody was here to offer a warm greeting to the senator from Massachusetts.
David Treibs from Fredericksburg was standing across the street armed with an AR pistol and waving a flag with the words “Come and Take It” and a depiction of an AK 47.
He said he opposes her position on gun rights.
Developing story…..