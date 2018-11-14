Cruz and O’Rourke spotted together at Houston airport

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — It was a picture worth a thousand words.

Tiffany Easter was flying to Washington, DC, from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Tuesday and noticed to prominent Texas politicians at the airport: Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Ted Cruz.

Easter wrote in a Facebook post that O’Rourke noticed Cruz at the airport first and walked over to congratulate him on his re-election and campaign.

She noted it was the first time to two one-time competitors had seen each other since the election.

So, naturally, she got a picture with both politicians at the airport, writing, “This is America. This is good. This is wholesome. This is why I love and do what I do. The humility y’all. I’m in awe.”