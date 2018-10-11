Cruz Holding On To Significant Lead In Texas Senate Race

Texas Senator Ted Cruz’, R-Tex., seat had been seen as a potential pickup opportunity for Democrats despite the state’s Republican tilt, but the results of a new Quinnipiac University poll show the incumbent holding on to a sizable lead over Congressman Beto O’Rourke, D-Tex.

The poll showed Cruz with a 54 percent to 45 percent advantage over O’Rourke among likely Texas voters, unchanged from the lead shown in a survey conducted last month.

Women now support O’Rourke by 52 percent to 46 percent after Cruz led among women by 50 percent to 48 percent last month, although the Republican’s lead among men has widened to 62 percent to 37 percent from 57 percent to 42 percent.

Reflecting the uphill battle faced by O’Rourke, 96 percent of likely Texas voters who named a candidate said their mind is made up.

“With less than four weeks until Election Day, Congressman Beto O’Rourke has hit a wall and remains the same nine points behind Sen. Ted Cruz as he was when Quinnipiac University polled the race last month,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“The election is far from over, but Sen. Cruz would have to suffer a major collapse for him to lose,” he added. “That is even more unlikely since 97 percent of Cruz voters say they are sure they won’t change their minds.”

The Quinnipiac survey of 730 likely Texas voters was conducted October 3rd through 9th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)