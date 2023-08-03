Cruz introduces ACCORD act to bring accountability, oversight to CDC

“Acting CDC Director Mandy Cohen was appointed by President Biden without any congressional oversight. Cohen has proven herself to be unfit for the role, regularly exercising poor judgment, partaking in government overreach, and instituting tyrannical mandates… …She should be evaluated by the full Senate before she begins to implement the same extremist policies nationally.”– Senator Ted Cruz.

Senator Ted Cruz comes out swinging with his ACCORD Act to bring the Centers for Disease Control and its directors under scrutiny.

Cruz very pointedly describes what the act will do if ratified by House and Senate: The accountability for the CDC, improving congressional oversight, and ratification of its director act. This legislation would require any Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who was appointed prior to January 20, 2025 to obtain full Senate confirmation to remain in the post beyond January 2025.

The bill itself is barely two pages in length and very openly demands congressional oversight of the agency that effectively shut down the country during the COVID pandemic.

The bill is aimed particularly at CDC Director Mandy Cohen: Cruz and members of the North Carolina congressional delegation wrote a letter earlier this year labeling Cohen “unfit for the position” due to her role in shutting down North Carolina during the Covid-19 pandemic, and forcing indoor masking of schoolchildren.

Cruz also took up the fight against unlawful Covid-19 mandates by introducing the first and most sweeping bill to prohibit federal vaccine mandates, tracking persons based on vaccination status and denying essential liberties based on vaccine status.

In addition, his proposal would provide all employees with protections against employment-based vaccine mandates by extending current civil rights protections.

No word on how the ACCORD Act will be received in the Democratically controlled Senate.