SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Republican Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke will have their first of three debates tonight. They’ll face off at 6 this evening at Southern Methodist University.

You can watch the event on C-SPAN or the Dallas Morning News Website. The Texas Tribune also will feature a livestream of the event.

The second debate will be in Houston on September 30th, and the third one will be October 16th in San Antonio on KENS TV.