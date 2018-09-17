Cruz says Dems quick to blame police after Dallas shooting
By Associated Press
Sep 17, 2018 @ 5:50 PM
Texas Senator Ted Cruz chats with KTSA News at the 2018 Texas Republican Party Convention in San Antonio, Tex. (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)

HOUSTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas says he wishes Democrats weren’t “so quick to always blame the police officer” after challenger Beto O’Rourke suggested that a white officer who shot and killed a black neighbor should be fired.
Cruz told Houston television station KRIV on Saturday that the Sept. 6 shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean may be something worse than a “horrific misunderstanding” but cautioned against early conclusions.
Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has told investigators she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and thought she encountered a burglar.
Cruz is in a competitive race against O’Rourke. His comments were in response to an O’Rourke interview with Dallas television station KDFW , in which the Democrat was asked whether Guyger should be fired.
O’Rourke said he didn’t “understand how anyone can come to any other conclusion.”

