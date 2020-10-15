SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Senate panel next week will vote on whether to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after Sen. Ted Cruz accused the social media giant of actively blocking stories alleging corruption linked to the son of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. Cruz on Thursday said Twitter blocked him from sharing a Washington Post story about Hunter Biden’s pursuit of a China business deal using documents allegedly from a hard drive that used to belong to Hunter.
“Twitter is actively blocking, right now this instant, stories from the New York Post alleging corruption and the Biden family receiving millions of dollars from communist China,” The Senator from Texas told reporters. “This is election interference and we are 19 days out from an election. It has no precedent in the history of democracy. The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on.”
Twitter responded that the article had been “identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.”
Thursday was the second Post article on the alleged hard drive. Wednesday, Republican lawmakers threatened legal action after Twitter censored sharing of the Post’s initial story. That cover story described an alleged email indicating that Hunter Biden introduced his father, who was vice president at the time, to an executive at Ukraine energy firm Burisma. Biden has stated he never discussed his son’s overseas business dealings with him.