CSI: Man shot dead at North Side apartment, looking for suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside an apartment on the North Side.

Officers responded to the scene after getting a call for a welfare check around 8 p.m. on Thursday night. Police say a neighbor had called in saying they heard gun shots inside of an apartment in the 13000 block of Blanco Road.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man was found dead after he had been shot multiple times.

There is no word on a suspect, and the victim’s identity is being withheld.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.