Cuellar: Central American migrants are going to California, not Texas
By Dennis Foley
|
Nov 9, 2018 @ 3:08 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Rep. Henry Cuellar says there are 10,000 migrants working their way to the U.S., but says most of them are going to California.

The Democrat said Friday the Department of Homeland Security told him the first group of migrants — which have gotten the most press — has 6,000 people in it and they have just left Mexico City, bound for Tijuana and San Diego.

He said it is expected to take them two weeks to get to the U.S. border.

Cuellar said 4,000 more migrants are traveling in three other migrants caravans to the border.

Photo: Rep. Cuellar’s Office
