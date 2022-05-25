Cuellar/Cisneros race to be Democratic nominee in Texas Congressional District 28 too close to call

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It ain’t over ’til it’s over.
That’s the case in the race to find out who will be the democratic party nominee for Texas Congressional District 28.
It was late Tuesday night when the incumbent, Congressman Henry Cuellar, announced that he was able to hold off a tough challenge by attorney Jessica Cisneros.
But Cisneros says, not so fast.
The race is too close to call and when the precincts stopped counting Cuellar had a very slim lead of less than 200 votes.
That was with 95% pf the precincts reporting.
In his statement, Cuellar said the 28th congressional District has spoken and he has once again been re-elected to be the Democratic nominee for Congress.
He congratulated Cisneros on a hard fought campaign and that he was looking forward to working with her to help move forward for a win in November.
Cisneros has yet to concede.
On the Republican side, Cassy Garcia will be the nominee to face off against whoever wins the Cuellar/Cisneros race.
Garcia defeated Sandra Whitten 57% to 43%.
There’s no declared winner in the race to be the Democratic nominee for Congressional District 15. The race between Ruben Ramirez and Michelle Valejo, still too close to call as of Wednesday morning.
With Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff not running for re-election, the race for his job has been narrowed down to Democrat Peter Sakai. he won yesterday’s runoff against former State Representative Ina Minjarez. He will face Republican Trish DeBerry in November.
In a statewide race that garnered a lot of attention, Attorney General Ken Paxton will run for his job again. He easily defeated former Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.
Speaking of Texas Land Commissioner, Dawn Buckingham wins the race to be the Republican nominee while Sandgrace Martinez advances to be the nominee for the Democratic party.
Other results include Dan McQueen becoming the Republican nominee for Congressional District 35. he’ll face off against Democrat Greg Cesar in November.
Republican Pete Flores wins in Texas Senate District 24.
Former san Antonio City Councilwoman Elisa Chan loses to Mark Dorazio in the race for Republican nominee in Texas House District 22. Dorazio takes on Democrat Angi Aramburu in November.
Mike Collier wins to become the Democratic challenger to Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.