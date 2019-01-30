Cuellar: Open minded on border funding, but firmly against wall

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Only one Texas Democrat has been tasked with helping develop a deal to secure the border.

That would be Laredo Rep. Henry Cuellar.

.@RepCuellar , one of the 17 negotiators trying to find a deal to avoid another gov shutdown, drew his line in the sand even before heading into the meeting today. No $ for a wall, fence or physical barrier. pic.twitter.com/KHa4FUEE5v — Kate Bolduan (@KateBolduan) January 30, 2019

The Democrat stated on CNN Wednesday he would have an open mind during negotiations on most topics, except for one: border wall funding.

Cuellar repeated a common stance held by many Washington politicians that the wall is a medieval era solution to the current issues along the border.

The commission — which includes 17 members of Congress, including Fort Worth Rep. Kay Granger, a Republican — has until February 15th to come to a deal. If it fails, it risks the federal government slipping into another shutdown.

The president tweeted Wednesday if there is no discussion on a wall or physical barrier, the committee will be wasting its time.