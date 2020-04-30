Cuomo says he is clearly more ‘eligible’ bachelor than CNN anchor brother
(KTSA News) — Which Cuomo brother is the more “eligible” romantic suitor? New York Governor Andrew Cuomo explains he clearly is.
A New York matchmaker released a survey Thursday that found that hundreds of women polled said they want a man either like Cuomo or his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo was on New York radio station WINS Thursday to talk about shutting down New York City’s subway system overnight to disinfect trains and was asked about the study.
The governor was caught a little off-guard by the question, saying he had not seen it.
However, he was prepared to respond to it.
“My brother is married. I am not married. So I don’t think he would qualify as eligible. However, I am eligible,” the governor stated with a chuckle.
Love may not have been too far away as the WINS anchor, Susan Richard, was quick to respond.
“I just want to say we’re both single Sagittarians from Queens. I’m just saying,” Richard quipped. “Just saying.”
“Sounds good to me,” Cuomo responded. “It all started in Queens, Susan.”