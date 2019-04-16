Curfews at San Antonio parks to be lifted for Easter weekend camping

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A longstanding Easter weekend tradition will get underway Thursday night.

For generations, San Antonio families have been spending the holiday camping at city parks. For that to happen, the city will be lifting its curfew in some of its parks.

“We will be lifting the curfew at select San Antonio parks at 11 p.m. Thursday,” City of San Antonio interim park manager Meredith Tilley explained to KTSA News.

Families can pitch their tents and start camping right away.

“It’s first come first served,” Tilley stated. “There are no reservations needed. We just want everyone to head out and enjoy nature in one of your parks.”

Campers to bring plenty of trash bags and don’t leave any trash lying on the ground.

“There are trash receptacles near picnics tables.”

The city will start enforcing its curfew starting 11 p.m. Sunday.

Parks that will be open for camping this weekend: