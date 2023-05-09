Customer at San Antonio vape shop shot four times

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 20’s clinging to life after he was shot multiple times Monday night.

The victim was shopping at Smokers Alley, a vape shop located in the 3200 block of West Avenue.

At around 8:30 P.M., another man, also in his 20’s, shot the victim in the chest four times.

The shooter was gone when officers arrived. Police didn’t release any names or a motive for the shooting.

The victim is reported to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details once they are available.