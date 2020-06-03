H-E-B customers no longer required to wear masks
Bailey Mozuch, Strash Foot and Ankle Care employee, wears a mask because of COVID-19. (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – You no longer need a face covering to shop at H-E-B.
“We continue to strongly encourage our customers to wear masks, but we will not deny them entry into our stores if they do not,” said H-E-B spokeswoman Julie Bedingfield.
She told KTSA News that their policy is in line with the local Public Health Emergency Orders which encourage, but do not require face coverings in public when social distancing is not possible.
“Ultimately, we want everyone to wear a mask to keep each other safe and keep their families safe,” said Bedingfield.
She says they strongly believe that wearing a mask is an important tool in the fight to keep COVID-19 from spreading, so H-E-B employees and vendors must continue to wear masks when they’re on the job.