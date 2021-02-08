CVS delays start of COVID-19 vaccinations

CVS Pharmacy/MGN Photo

UPDATE: CVS Health has pushed back the start of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout at pharmacies in Texas and several other states.

The vaccinations at CVS were supposed to start Thursday, Feb. 11, but a delay in shipment of vaccines from the federal government has pushed that back to Friday, Feb. 12. You won’t be able to schedule an appointment until Thursday.

Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health is not providing a full list of participating locations. The list of specific stores will be available at CVS.com as stores receive supplies and appointments become available. CVS asks that you not call the stores to check on availability, but the information will be available on the CVS website.

Those without access to the website can call customer service at 1-800-746-7287.

PREVIOUS STORY:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -CVS Health has announced that it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines this week at 70 locations across Texas, including San Antonio.

You can make an appointment as early as Tuesday, Feb. 9, and the Texas locations will begin offering the vaccine on Thursday to those who are eligible. That includes Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.

Health Care workers, residents in long term facilities, people 65 and older, and individuals 16 or older with chronic health issues currently are eligible. When CVS starts taking appointments, you’ll be able to register at 1-800-746-7287 or online.

The vaccines will be available at certain CVS stores in San Antonio and 11 other Texas cities: