      Weather Alert

Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang

Associated Press
May 10, 2021 @ 6:51am

NEW YORK (AP) – The shutdown of the pipeline that carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast is continuing.

The Biden administration says an “all-hands-on-deck” effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions due to the cyberattack that led to the shutdown.

As part of that effort, the Transportation Department is loosening regulations over the transport of petroleum products on highways.

Experts say gasoline prices are unlikely to be affected if the pipeline is back to normal in the next few days.

People close to the extortion investigation are pointing to a criminal gang known as DarkSide as the culprit.

TAGS
cyber security attack pipeline
Popular Posts
The Man Beaten By ANTIFA For Daring To Drive Near Them Now Fears He’s A Marked Man
Six people arrested in southeast San Antonio drug raid connected to white supremacist group
San Antonio homeowner shot while watching TV
Major gambling and possible human trafficking operation uncovered on San Antonio's North Side
Man shot and killed while waiting for a friend at an apartment complex on San Antonio's Northeast side