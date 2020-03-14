      Weather Alert

Cybercriminals take advantage of coronavirus fears

CBS News
Mar 14, 2020 @ 1:52pm

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of a weary public amid fears over the global coronavirus pandemic. Scammers have created websites offering hard-to-get medical supplies for outrageous prices, and even radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to stop selling fake coronavirus cures. Catherine Herridge speaks to security experts at a global operations center about how they are tracking and combating the spike of coronavirus cybercrime.

TAGS
Coronavirus
