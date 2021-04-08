Cyclist struck and killed by a vehicle in downtown San Antonio
Credit: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who was riding her bike with a group of other cyclist is dead after she was hit by a vehicle downtown.
It happened at around 7 P.M Wednesday in the 1400 block of North St. Mary’s.
The victim, described as being in in her 30’s or 40’s, was stopped near Central Catholic High School when the vehicle jumped a curb and hit her.
The driver kept going for another block before stopping.
She was showing signs that she was intoxicated and has been taken into custody.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.