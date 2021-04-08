      Weather Alert

Cyclist struck and killed by a vehicle in downtown San Antonio

Don Morgan
Apr 8, 2021 @ 4:30am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who was riding her bike with a group of other cyclist is dead after she was hit by a vehicle downtown.

It happened at around 7 P.M Wednesday in the 1400 block of North St. Mary’s.

The victim, described as being in in her 30’s or 40’s, was stopped near Central Catholic High School when the vehicle jumped a curb and hit her.

The driver kept going for another block before stopping.

She was showing signs that she was intoxicated and has been taken into custody.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

TAGS
cyclist struck and killed San Antonio
Popular Posts
Are Voter Laws Racist Like Democrats Claim?
Why Has The Cost Of Lumber Skyrocketed?
Two fully-vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19 in San Antonio
Shots fired in road rage shooting on Northwest San Antonio highway
Three people hurt in crash that forced closure of IH-35 on San Antonio's Northeast Side