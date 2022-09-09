D.C. mayor declares public health emergency because of illegal migrants bused in from Texas

Migrants, who boarded a bus in Texas, are dropped off within view of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on August 11, 2022. - Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered buses to carry thousands of migrants from Texas to Washington, DC, and New York City to highlight criticisms of US President Joe Bidens border policy. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is now getting another response from one of the ‘sanctuary cities’ on his list of destinations for some illegal immigrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border.

Washington, D.C. received its first busload of migrants in April, and earlier this year Mayor Muriel Bowser asked the National Guard for help. With that request denied, Bowser is now calling a public health emergency due to the continued busing of migrants to her city from Texas.

The Nation’s Capitol has now received close to 8,000 migrants on numerous buses and Bowser now says she will spend around $10 million on a new office that will help coordinate the arrival and the needs of the illegal migrants arriving.

The busing of migrants from Texas is part of Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star initiative that he says is necessary to handle the high number of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border.