DA: 2 charged after Laredo toddler’s body found in bucket of acid
By Associated Press
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 6:30 PM

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A South Texas couple has been arrested after the remains of their 2-year-old daughter were found in a bucket apparently containing acid.
Gerardo Zavala-Loredo and Monica Yvonne Dominguez are both charged with abusing a human corpse and evidence tampering. Dominguez also is charged with two child endangerment counts. Zavala’s in Webb County Jail under $125,000 in bonds while Dominguez is jailed under $175,000 in bonds.
Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says Dominguez told police two of her children were bathing unsupervised in their Laredo apartment about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when Rebecka Zavala drowned. Dominguez said she asked her husband to help dispose of her body.
Alaniz says a neighbor called police, who found the remains in what appeared to be a five-gallon bucket of acid in a bedroom closet.

