News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Ways to Listen
Watch KTSA
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
KTSA
Listen
Jack Riccardi
4:00pm - 7:00pm
News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Ways to Listen
Watch KTSA
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
/
Jack Riccardi
Dad Joke Friday Is Back
By
Jack Riccardi
Recent articles by Jack Riccardi
Video: “Kids Meet Someone Who’s Had An Abortion”
Yes, I DID Get A Flu Shot…and the flu
The Prez, the Speaker, the speech, the plane, and you and me
Leading Off 2019 With Some Tips On Good Reading
Is There an Inferiority Complex in American Catholicism?
View More
August 18, 2023 3:38PM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube
More about:
550 KTSA
Dad Joke Friday
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
San Antonio
Popular Posts
1
New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
2
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police
3
San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on Northeast side
4
New Braunfels Police discover meth, marijuana and cash in two separate seizures
5
SAPD: Arsonist bought lighter fluid at same store where he set fire
You Might Also Like
San Antonio News
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police
San Antonio News
SAPD: Arsonist bought lighter fluid at same store where he set fire
San Antonio News
New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport