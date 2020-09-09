Dallas’ 1st Black female police chief to step down Nov. 10
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017 file photo, new Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall shakes hands with potential police recruits during an applicant processing event at police headquarters in Dallas. Citizens in recent months have complained to Hall of blocked attempts at filing complaints against police officers and low confidence in the investigations. Hall's chief of staff says she has developed a plan that will be released in the next few weeks to address some of the accountability concerns. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
DALLAS (AP) – U. Reneé Hall, the first Black woman to lead the Dallas police force, has submitted her resignation but agreed to stay on through the end of the year.
Hall’s resignation letter, which the city provided to The Associated Press, doesn’t give a reason for stepping down.
She wrote that Dallas police have dealt with “an unthinkable series of events” since she took office in 2017.
Hall said she’s proud of how the department “coped” and “implemented critical reforms.”
Hall is the latest big-city chief to step down amid the protests and unrest that have swept the county since George Floyd’s killing.