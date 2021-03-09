Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott reach contract agreement
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Saints won 12-10. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Dallas Cowboys have announced a new contract agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapaport reports that Prescott signed a four-year deal worth $164 million dollars. Rapaport says Prescott will receive $75 million the first season and a $66 million signing bonus. The contract also includes a “no-trade” clause. It also has a no-tag clause.
The 27-year-old suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in October against the New York Giants, which knocked him out the rest of the season.
Since joining the Cowboys in 2016, Prescott chalked up a 42-27 record with 17,364 passing yards and 106 touchdown passes.