Dallas Cowboys hosting mini football camp at Converse elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Dallas Cowboys are coming to a San Antonio area elementary school to hold a mini football camp.

Judson ISD said the team will be hosting a Fuel To Play 60 Mini Football and Nutrition Camp at Copperfield Elementary School in Converse.

Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders will be taking part in the program where students will get to take part in football drills with staff from the Dallas Cowboys. The drills will feature a variety of running and throwing a football around.

The event will not feature any of the team’s players, coaches or cheerleaders.

The district says the activities will be taking place the morning of April 12th during physical education class time. The district says it appears this is the first time the camp will be coming to the San Antonio area.