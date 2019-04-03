Dallas Cowboys hosting mini football camp at Converse elementary school
By Dennis Foley
|
Apr 3, 2019 @ 5:22 PM
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs near Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during the second half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Dallas Cowboys are coming to a San Antonio area elementary school to hold a mini football camp.

Judson ISD said the team will be hosting a Fuel To Play 60 Mini Football and Nutrition Camp at Copperfield Elementary School in Converse.

Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders will be taking part in the program where students will get to take part in football drills with staff from the Dallas Cowboys.  The drills will feature a variety of running and throwing a football around.

The event will not feature any of the team’s players, coaches or cheerleaders.

The district says the activities will be taking place the morning of April 12th during physical education class time.  The district says it appears this is the first time the camp will be coming to the San Antonio area.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Three indicted in King Jay Davila murder and cover-up case O’Rourke, Castro talk reparations at civil rights conference SAPD Vehicle Auction includes Cadillac, Hummer and pickup trucks Man caught on camera smashing car window, stealing goods in New Braunfels parking lot Pickup basketball game ends in murder at Northeast San Antonio park The future of the AAF, Commanders and what it means for San Antonio
Comments