Dallas Cowboys: How Mazi Smith fits one of the best defenses in the NFL

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermaker on December 03,2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There were a number of directions the Dallas Cowboys could have gone with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

You knew it would not be quarterback, and it was not likely to be a safety. While a sarcastic argument could be made that kicker might be a consideration, that position was off the table as well.

Many mock drafts, especially over the last month, had Dallas selecting any one of several tight ends with legitimate first round talent – a few of them are still available, so the Cowboys could still end up with one Friday night. Having said that, it never made sense to me that, despite losing Dalton Schultz to free agency in March, the Cowboys would go tight end in the first round with youngsters Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot both entering their second seasons while coming off productive rookie campaigns.

What did make sense to me is Dallas getting bigger and stronger in the trenches. I had my eyes on offensive linemen like O’Cyrus Torrence and Steve Avila. Both are still on the board, but likely won’t be there for long in Round 2.

But – what Dallas did do is accomplish something I have waited more than a decade to see. The Cowboys finally drafted a young, powerful and immovable object to put in the interior of a defensive line that was a tad leaky against the run last season. In fact, you could argue that this was really the only area of situational weakness for the Dallas defense in 2022.

You can check the stats for yourself, but I will simply add that in games in which the Cowboys didn’t generate sizable leads against offenses that didn’t run well, the opposition was likely to pound the ball relentlessly against a Dallas defensive front loaded with pass rushers. This worked, especially against somewhat pedestrian San Francisco offenses in the playoffs the last two years.

But not anymore.

Mazi Smith (6’3’’ and 330 lbs ) is one of those guys I heard former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells talking about back in 2005, when Dallas was making an official switch to the 3-4 scheme. He was talking about the kind of nose guard a 3-man defensive line needs to have in the NFL, and that player is often taller than 6 feet and weighs no less than 320 pounds. Parcells said, in so many words, a man that size is going wherever he wants, the only questions being how long it will take him to get there, or how many men it will take to stop him.

True, the Cowboys no longer run the 3-4 scheme, a alignment that was never staffed as well as needed during the days of DeMarcus Ware, Anthony Spencer, Marcus Spears and Chris Canty. Those players were great, but the nose tackle position was always too small, and the results were similar: Dallas had pass rushers, but they often weren't special when it came to stopping the run.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn doesn’t run the same type of 4-3 scheme we saw Tom Landry or Jimmy Johnson run en route to Super Bowl wins. Quinn doesn’t mind having more bulk along the interior of his defensive lines, and this approach can certainly work. Whereas Cowboys teams from 1990-1999 utilized smaller and quicker defensive tackles, Quinn seems to prefer a few more pounds along the defensive line, many of those coming in the form of a true nose guard, much like you would see in a base 3-4 alignment.

Now, Smith is not going to dazzle you with startling quickness and play-making ability like Leon Lett or David Irving did. What he will do is force opposing offensive lines to carefully orchestrate the best way to keep him out of the backfield. This should require a double team, which should eat up a few yards of width spanning a center, Smith and an offensive guard.

Simply put, running backs will have to go around that, and the rest of the Dallas defense will get to know that fact. Fewer gaps open means more plays for the defense, the idea being that opponents end up in 3 rd and long situations that allow Smith to come off the field in favor of a small army of pass rushers along the defensive line. Don’t get me wrong, Smith will make some tackles in the backfield, and in his younger years he might be good for 3-5 sacks per year. Toss ‘em in the bucket along with the rest.

The Dallas defense was already loaded with returning players heading toward 2023. But now they have a dynamic that adds to the strength and size of this defensive front. Remember that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (6’3’’ and 320) has been re-signed to a one-year contract, so the Cowboys will have size on the field whenever needed – and imagine the goal line defense Dallas can now put together.

Yes, the Cowboys should still be looking at running back, linebacker and cornerback moving forward n this year’s player selection meeting in Kansas City.

But the draft is off to a solid start for the Cowboys, especially when you consider how winning in the deep end matters most in the NFL.