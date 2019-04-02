Dallas Cowboys release their first Fiesta medal

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Good news Cowboys fans.

The Dallas Cowboys have launched their first ever Fiesta Medal.

Now the bad news. They are going to sell out fast because only 7,000 were made.

Brad Mayhar at the Salvation Army says the team contacted the him about creating the medals as a fund raiser for the non-profit.

“It was a no brainer.”

The medals went on sale exclusively online on Tuesday. Mayhar says they are going to be available at select locations around the city on Friday. If you want to wait to get yours in person, they’ll be at the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop stores in San Antonio, Fans United, H-E-B’s San Antonio stores and at the Official Fiesta Store at 2611 Broadway.

Since each location will have such a limited supply, Mayhar suggests you head to this website to get yours today.

The medals are 15 dollars with proceeds benefiting the San Antonio chapter of the salvation Army.