Dallas man sentenced in San Antonio for role in human smuggling organization

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dallas man will spend 7 years in prison for conspiracy to transport hundreds of illegal immigrants throughout Texas.

Sedrick Zelitis Smith, 47, was sentenced in a federal court in San Antonio after he was found guilty of transporting as many as 900 illegal immigrants, sometimes stuffing as many as 100 people into stolen tractor trailers.

The journey typically started in Laredo before heading to San Antonio and then to Dallas. Court documents show Smith used his commercial driver’s license to personally transport the people in 18-wheelers.

Smith’s arrest was the result of an investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations beginning in May 2021.

“Justice was served today for a human smuggler responsible for coordinating the transportation of hundreds of noncitizens from Laredo to San Antonio. These noncitizens were crammed into tractor trailers, during multiple smuggling events in the stifling Texas heat,” said Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee for HSI San Antonio. “HSI is committed to aggressively target human smugglers and smuggling organizations who continually victimize people for profit.”

Nine others have been indicted in the case. Bryan Adamson, Ronnie Joe Branch, Eliseo Loredo, Rodney Edward Shavers, Mark Algie Holliday, Francisco Arredondo-Colmenero, and Debbie Marie Gonzales await court proceedings.

Fredi Zagala-Servin was sentenced in April to 97 months in prison for Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens.

Norman Lee Walker Jr. was arrested May 21.