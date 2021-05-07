Dallas truck driver charged in eastern San Antonio human smuggling case
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A Dallas man was charged Friday in connection to a human smuggling case involving a tractor trailer stopped by police on San Antonio’s east side Thursday afternoon.
The truck was stopped by police when several people called 911 when they multiple people inside the back of the tractor trailer 49-year-old Aron Griffin was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in San Antonio.
Police stopped him at a truck stop at the corner of Interstate 10 and North Foster Road. Federal prosecutors said 41 noncitizens were found and detained by the Department of Homeland Security.
The prosecutors said Griffin told agents he made a financial agreement with another person to pick up these people in Laredo and take them to San Antonio.
Griffin has been charged with a count of smuggling undocumented noncitizens. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison.
Truck smuggling 80 to 100 suspected illegal immigrants stopped at far eastern San Antonio truck stop